Americans increasingly want Brett Kavanaugh confirmed

Americans increasingly want the Senate to confirm Brett Kavanaugh to the U.S. Supreme Court, according to a new Quinnipiac poll.

“As you may know, President Trump has nominated Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court,” Quinnipiac asked 1,175 voters, “Do you think the U.S. Senate should confirm Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court, or not?”

Forty-four percent of respondents said “yes/confirm.” Thirty-nine percent said “no.” Seventeen percent said “don’t know” or “not applicable.”

They survey’s margin of error is plus or minus 3.4 percentage points.

“Men back confirmation 49 – 36 percent. Women are divided as 38 percent support confirmation, with 41 percent opposed,” Quinnipiac noted.

The results of this survey, which was conducted from Aug. 9 through Aug. 13, shows a trend favoring Kavanaugh.

Back on July 25, Quinnipiac poll found that a slightly smaller 40 percent of respondents supported his confirmation to the Supreme court. Forty-one percent said they opposed it, while the remaining 18 percent said they weren’t sure. – READ MORE

Senate Democrats on Thursday threatened to sue the National Archives unless the federal repository of documents releases millions of papers from Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett M. Kavanaugh’s background.

“The very fact that a lawsuit may be necessary to see Judge Kavanaugh’s full record shows just how far Republicans are willing to go to keep it secret,” Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer said in a letter. “While I have not given up hope that the FOIA request will be honored, we stand ready to use every means necessary so Americans can have access to the information they deserve.”

Democrats sent the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request this month to demand millions of documents from Kavanaugh’s tenure as a staff secretary for President George W. Bush’s White House. Already, Republicans were prepared to provide millions of documents from his time there.

New York Democrat Schumer said Democrats need to see as many as four million pages before they can decide on whether to approve Kavanaugh to the bench of the high court. And, as usual, Schumer blamed the Senate Republican leader, Mitch McConnell. – READ MORE