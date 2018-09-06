Politics Technology
Ambulances at Philadelphia Airport After International Passengers Become ill; CDC on Scene
“Several ambulances at PHL after 7 passengers on 2 international flights become ill. CDC doctors investigate.” — Dave Schratwieser
.@FOX29philly Several ambulances at PHL after 7 passengers on 2 international flights become ill. CDC doctors investigate.#fox29 pic.twitter.com/D9bIkLqwZa
— Dave Schratwieser (@DSchratwieser) September 6, 2018
.@FOX29philly Police:7 passengers on flights from Germany&France sickened with flu like symptoms. Being treated at Customs. CDC here.#fox29 pic.twitter.com/L2kz1hVBHD
— Dave Schratwieser (@DSchratwieser) September 6, 2018