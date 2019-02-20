Alyssa Milano Struggles to Come to Grips with Jussie Smollett Hate Hoax

Celebrity Activist Alyssa Milano Is Apparently Having A Hard Time Believing That Jussie Smollett Would Actually Fake A Hate Crime Attack, Wondering Who “could Be That Hurtful.”

“If that man staged his own attack he is wrong in so many ways. No one could be that hurtful? To stage this? Right?” Alyssa Milano pleaded.

“To fuck with all of us by playing into our weaknesses & make it even harder for victims to come forward?! No one could choose to be that hurtful? Right?! RIGHT?”

According to reports over the weekend, Chicago police now believe that Empire actor Jussie Smollett orchestrated an attack on himself by paying two men to beat him.- READ MORE