Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Upset Cash Relief Does Not Extend to Noncitizens

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) expressed outrage on Thursday that the cash payment portion of the economic relief package, which the Senate unanimously passed Wednesday night, does not extend to noncitizens.

The Senate unanimously approved of the historic coronavirus emergency relief measure on Wednesday evening after days of partisan battles. As many Republican leaders have stated, the passed bill remains virtually the same as the original bill Democrats rejected on Sunday. It provides aid for small businesses, creates a lending aid program, and delivers cash assistance directly into the pockets of American citizens.

The bill will provide most American adults with $1,200, $500 of which is for most children. Ocasio-Cortez, however, is taking issue with the stipulations — specifically, the requirement of a Social Security number.

“To clarify, $1200 checks are ONLY going to some w/social sec numbers, NOT immigrants w/ tax IDs (ITINs),” she wrote following the Senate’s unanimous 96-0 approval of the bill,” adding, “Thanks to GOP, these checks will be cut off the backs of *taxpaying immigrants,* who get nothing.” – READ MORE

