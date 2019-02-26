Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez To Green New Deal Haters: ‘I’m The Boss. How ‘Bout That?’ (VIDEO)

Speaking at a “Girls Who Code” event in New York City, self-identified democratic socialist Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez hit back against critics of her Green New Deal resolution.

WATCH:

Ocasio-Cortez declares "I'm the Boss… How 'bout that!" while claiming that no one else has tried to come up with climate change policy before the Green New Deal. Apparently she's never seen @TheDemocrats policy platform… ever. This infighting is going to be fun to watch. pic.twitter.com/AV1TgRa5kU — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) February 24, 2019

“I just introduced the Green New Deal two weeks ago, and it’s creating all of this conversation,” the New York Democratic congresswoman said Friday to moderator Reshma Saujani, the CEO of Girls Who Code. “Why? Because no one else has even tried. Because no one else has even tried.”

Ocasio-Cortez claimed that — regardless of success — the “power” goes to the individual who tries.

“So people are like, ‘Oh it’s unrealistic. Oh it’s vague. Oh it doesn’t address this little minute thing.’ And I’m like, ‘You try. You do it. ‘Cuz you’re not. ‘Cuz you’re not. So, until you do it, I’m the boss.’ How ’bout that?’”

Ocasio-Cortez introduced her Green New Deal resolution earlier in February alongside Democratic Massachusetts Sen. Ed Markey. The bill not only calls for the U.S. to dramatically transition to 100 percent renewable energy in just a few years, but also demands upgrading all buildings in the country, addressing the emissions released from cow farts in a now-deleted FAQ page, and touches on a number of other progressive issues.

The resolution has been met with criticism and ridicule from both parties. Senate Democratic Whip Dick Durbin, the second-highest ranking senator in his party, said after reading and re-reading the Green New Deal, he still had to ask a co-sponsor, “What in the heck is this?”

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell might bring the Green New Deal up for a vote in the upper chamber of Congress in the coming days. The move would force numerous Democratic presidential candidates to take a public stance on the bill.

Follow Jason on Twitter.

Click here for reuse options!

Copyright 2019 Daily Caller News Foundation