Alabama’s Doug Jones Breaks Ranks With Democrats And Comes Out For Barr

Alabama Sen. Doug Jones announced his support for attorney general nominee William Barr as the Democrat works to stay afloat in a state President Donald Trump carried in 2016 by large margins.

“Barr assured me of his commitment to protecting civil rights, including the vigorous enforcement of voting rights protections,” Jones wrote in a tweet Thursday.

He went on to tell his Twitter followers Barr assured him Trump is not above the law.

“I have concluded that Mr. Barr is qualified for the position & his record strongly suggests he will exercise independent judgment & uphold the best interests of the DoJ. I will vote to confirm Mr. Barr as AG of the United States,” he added.

After thorough consideration, I have concluded that Mr. Barr is qualified for the position & his record strongly suggests he will exercise independent judgment & uphold the best interests of the DoJ. I will vote to confirm Mr. Barr as AG of the United States. — Doug Jones (@SenDougJones) February 7, 2019