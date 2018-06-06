Al Sharpton: Trump on course to win in 2020 because Dems are Wimps

Rev. Al Sharpton reportedly said Wednesday that President Trump is set to win reelection in 2020 because Democrats are “too tame to deal with an untamed opponent.”

The reverend told The Guardian during a visit to the U.K. that Democrats likely to face off against Trump in 2020 are failing to excite opposition to the president.

He said a lack of leadership would lead to a bad result for Democrats in the midterm elections and noted that mobilization is needed for a landslide win.

“They’ve lost the ability to dramatize,” Sharpton said. “He understands spectacle and drama and they don’t.”

Sharpton said that Democrats should be deliberately “getting themselves arrested” by Immigration and Customs Enforcement over the current controversy concerning the policy of separating migrant parents from their children at the border.

