Al Gore, UN Officials Team Up To Push A ‘New Deal For Nature’

United Nations has joined forces with former Vice President Al Gore to promote a sweeping environmental agenda that seems all to familiar: a “New Deal For Nature.”

The U.N. is calling for a “New Deal For Nature” ahead of a biodiversity summit next year where some sort of global compact is expected to be agreed to, that is, if environmentalists get their wish.

This newest New Deal got a boost at the World Economic Forum (WEF) underway in Davos, Switzerland at a dinner co-hosted with the World Wildlife Fund (WWF). The dinner featured a rousing speech by Gore as guests ate their meals.

“I refuse to believe that we are the generation who willingly and passively allowed the destruction of the world on our watch! Who is with me?” Gore said at the Thursday evening dinner.

Environmentalists with Conservation International say such a New Deal is “essential for achieving the Sustainable Development Goals and the Paris Agreement” to fight global warming.

At its heart, however, this New Deal is a call back to warnings that underpinned “population bomb” fears, that humanity was sucking up Earth’s natural resources faster than they could be replenished.

Those warnings fell flat as global population, food production and indicators of human and environment health improved despite predictions of ecological collapse. However, the U.N. thinks now is the time to focus on halting what it sees as the coming ecological collapse.

“We use more ecological resources and services each year than nature can regenerate,” the U.N. Environment Program tweeted Friday. “This is a global crisis, calling for an ambitious agenda for action across all sectors of society.”

