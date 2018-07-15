Airborne Protest Causes Security Incident as Trump Arrives at Scottish Resort

Some 10,000 people marched Saturday through the Scottish capital of Edinburgh to protest U.S. President Donald Trump, while police tried to find a paraglider who breached a no-fly zone and flew a protest banner over the golf resort where Trump is staying.

The glider carried a banner reading “Trump: Well Below Par” over Trump’s Turnberry golf resort in western Scotland on Friday night to protest his environmental and immigration policies.

Greenpeace, in a statement, claimed the protest forced the president to take cover, saying “as the glider appears overhead the president can be seen making for the entrance breaking into a trot.”

The environmental group said it had informed police about the stunt 10 minutes before the glider arrived.

Detective Inspector Stephen McCulloch said the protester breached a no-fly zone over Turnberry hotel, committing a criminal offense. – READ MORE

“Protesters gather in London for mass anti-Trump rallies,” screamed the CNN headline.

One march started at 11 a.m. London time with another at 2 p.m. But if pictures from the first march are any indication, estimates of 200,000 angry protesters clogging the city streets might be heavily exaggerated.

Another picture from the BBC showed even fewer people gathered. – READ MORE

These videos are, without a doubt, the funniest moments from today’s anti-Trump protest in London. Enjoy:

Trump must be literally shaking pic.twitter.com/7rJG7UUf3a — Orwell & Goode 🇨🇱 (@OrwellNGoode) July 13, 2018

https://twitter.com/Jess_I_Carroll/status/1017828678158430211

https://twitter.com/Jess_I_Carroll/status/1017827358907273216

https://twitter.com/HarryBoaz/status/1017733845926531077

We’re embarrassed for you, England. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1