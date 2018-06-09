Air Force grounds B-1 bombers due to safety concerns

The Air Force has grounded its entire fleet of B-1B Lancer bombers due to safety concerns, military officials said Friday, putting out of service a key part of U.S. long-range bombing capabilities that had recently taken part in air strikes in Syria.

In a statement Friday, the Air Force said it issued the order Thursday following an incident in Texas.

“During the safety investigation process following an emergency landing of a B-1B in Midland, Texas, an issue with ejection seat components was discovered that necessitated the stand-down. As issues are resolved aircraft will return to flight,” Air Force Global Strike Command said in a statement.

“The Safety Investigation Board is ongoing,” the Air Force continued. “The SIB’s purpose is to prevent future mishaps or losses and is comprised of experts who investigate the incident and recommend corrective actions. The safety of airmen is the command’s top priority. The Air Force takes safety incidents seriously and works diligently to identify and correct potential causes.” – READ MORE

