Aging Punk Rocker Jumps Off Stage, Attacks Trump Supporter In Middle Of Concert

\A fan of the once-big band Social Distortion went to a recent show in Sacramento and says that the lead singer attacked and brutally beat him because he was a supporter of President Trump.

Tim Hildebrand, who describes himself as a “Republican farmer,” says the singer, 56-year-old Mike Ness, began ripping on Trump — and America — during the band’s July 15 show at Ace of Spades. Hildebrand took offense, according to CBS Local Sacramento.

“I stood pretty much with my silent protest with my middle finger up for the next two songs.”

Ness didn’t like that and in the video, you can see him motion Hildebrand to the stage, where the singer spits in his face. Hildebrand says the two were yelling at each other when Ness lunged toward him. – READ MORE

A poster promoting Pearl Jam’s fundraising concert for Democratic Sen. Jon Tester at the University of Montana campus on Monday is turning heads for its “reprehensible” depiction of a dead President Trump on the lawn of a flame-engulfed White House.

For the concert, held at Washington-Grizzly Stadium, Pearl Jam partnered with the Montana Democrat to provide students the “Rock on Jon” deal: if they donated to Tester’s campaign, they got a ticket to the show and a pass to a fundraising event with Tester and Pearl Jam bassist, Jeff Ament.

Official artwork by Jeff Ament and Bobby Brown from last night’s show in Missoula. #TheAwayShows #Rock2Vote pic.twitter.com/CQI4chGEjs — Pearl Jam (@PearlJam) August 14, 2018

The poster advertising the “Rock on Jon” event was a collaboration between Ament and artist Bobby Draws Skullz. In a letter penned by Ament obtained by KGVO, the bassist provided a rough sketch of the provocative image – READ MORE