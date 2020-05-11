AG Barr Takes Shot At Mueller, Names ‘One Of The Most Troubling Aspects’ Of Criminal Investigation Into Origins Of Russia Investigation

Attorney General William Barr told CBS News investigative reporter Catherine Herridge on Thursday that the FBI’s use of the Steele dossier in its investigation into the Trump campaign, especially given the evidence that it could have contained Russian disinformation, was one of the most troubling aspects of the entire situation that prosecutors are investigating.

Herridge asked Barr, “Based on the evidence that you have seen, did senior FBI officials conspire to throw out the national security adviser?”

“Well, as I said, this is a particular episode,” Barr responded. “And it has some troubling features to it, as we’ve discussed. But I think, you know, that’s a question that really has to wait an analysis of all the different episodes that occurred through the summer of 2016 and the first several months of President Trump’s administration.”

Herridge later brought up the Steele dossier and how recently declassified footnotes suggested that it was “the product of Russian disinformation.” – READ MORE

