After pouring millions into Virginia elections, gun control group sets sights on Texas

A gun control group co-founded by 2020 presidential candidate and former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg has announced a multimillion-dollar effort to support anti-gun candidates in Texas.

In a news release issued on Wednesday, anti-gun organization Everytown for Gun Safety said that it planned to spend $8 million in an electoral effort focused on state legislature and congressional races as well as “educating the voting electorate in order to make Texas competitive at the statewide level.”

According to a corresponding memo about its plans for the Lone Star State, the group plans to put resources into 27 different House district races either trying to oust “gun lobby-backed candidates” or re-elect pro-gun control candidates, with a big focus on the Dallas and Houston suburbs. The memo also claims that the state House is “just nine seats short” of a pro-gun control majority.

On the federal level, the memo also says that the group will put efforts into trying to flip control of seats currently held by GOP Reps. Michael McCaul, John Carter, Dan Crenshaw, and Chip Roy, as well as three House seats currently held by Republicans who are retiring. The group also plans to defend two Democratic seats held by Reps. Lizzie Fletcher and Collin Allred. – READ MORE

