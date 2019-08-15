After outcry, Dayton mass murderer’s parents apologize for their son’s ‘insensitive’ obituary

Their son shot and killed nine people and injured dozens more on Aug. 4 in a Dayton, Ohio, massacre.

The obituary was originally posted on the funeral home’s website on Wednesday and described the mass killer as “funny, articulate, and intelligent man with striking blue eyes and a kind smile.”

The grieving parents described their son as a former Boy Scout and a reader who loved the Harry Potter series of books. He also served in a men’s choral group and played instruments in high school. The obituary also pointed out his love for music and television.

The obituary concluded, “[He] will be missed immensely by his friends, family, and especially his good dog Teddy.” – READ MORE