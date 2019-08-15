After outcry, Dayton mass murderer’s parents apologize for their son’s ‘insensitive’ obituary

The parents of the Dayton mass murderer have issued an apology for their son’s obituary after heavy criticism and outcry.

Their son shot and killed nine people and injured dozens more on Aug. 4 in a Dayton, Ohio, massacre.

The obituary was originally posted on the funeral home’s website on Wednesday and described the mass killer as “funny, articulate, and intelligent man with striking blue eyes and a kind smile.”

The grieving parents described their son as a former Boy Scout and a reader who loved the Harry Potter series of books. He also served in a men’s choral group and played instruments in high school. The obituary also pointed out his love for music and television.

The obituary concluded, “[He] will be missed immensely by his friends, family, and especially his good dog Teddy.” – READ MORE

