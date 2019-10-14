After Heart Attack, Campaign Battles to Keep Bernie Sanders in Presidential Race

With all campaign events canceled after an unexpected heart surgery and nothing scheduled until Tuesday’s Democratic presidential debate, Bernie Sanders’ campaign has been seeking to reassure supporters the 78-year-old senator is still a viable presidential pick.

The campaign has blasted the press with policy announcements and attempted to pivot the health scare to a message about his signature Medicare for All policy. His campaign is going forward with a $1.3 million TV ad buy in Iowa, the crucial early voting state that will kick off the Democratic primary contest in February.

Sanders cleared his previously frenetic campaign schedule after a heart attack on Oct. 1 at a time when his candidacy has already been eclipsed by fellow liberal Elizabeth Warren’s ascent as a chief contender to early front-runner Joe Biden, who is 76.

At 78, Sanders is the oldest of the 19 Democrats seeking the party’s nomination to take on Republican President Donald Trump, 73, in the November 2020 election.

“That question starts to creep into people’s minds in terms of, ‘Is this guy going to be around for eight years after the election?’” said Bret Nilles, Democratic chair of Iowa’s Linn County. – READ MORE