After Declaring He Won’t Run Again, Beto Says He Will ‘Absolutely’ Stay In Politics

Former Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D-TX) revealed on Thursday evening that while he still has not figured out his future plans, he will “absolutely” be staying in the political sphere following his twice-failed bid for elected office.

“Any of you out there who have run for office before and come up short — some part of you wants to go deep into a cave and never come out again,” O’Rourke said during a telephone call with supporters. “That’s a natural part of the reaction, but I don’t think you get that pass in a democracy.”

“This country is counting on all of us,” he continued. “And if any one of us fails to do our part to the best of our ability, then we will fail this country and the generations that follow that are counting on us.”

The former Texas lawmaker announced only a week ago that he was officially ending his presidential campaign and dropping out of the race for the Democratic nomination in 2020. O’Rourke notably lost his bid to unseat Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) during the 2018 midterm election cycle after serving in the House of Representatives for three terms.

While O’Rourke claimed earlier in October that his bid for the presidency will be his last shot at elected office, he had already walked back his repeated pledge to Texans that if he lost the Senate race, he would definitively not be running for president in 2020. – READ MORE