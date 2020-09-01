After Biden Condemns Violence In Portland, Crenshaw Fires: ‘You’re Only Commenting Now Because The Polling Told You To’

On Sunday, after a deadly shooting in Portland, Oregon, in which an apparent Trump supporter was shot to death, Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden issued the following statement on Twitter: “The deadly violence we saw overnight in Portland is unacceptable. Shooting in the streets of a great American city is unacceptable. I condemn violence of every kind by anyone, whether on the left or the right. And I challenge Donald Trump to do the same.”

Too little too late. The left wing militants have been at war in America’s cities for MONTHS and you’re only commenting now because the polling told you to. https://t.co/LifIyQ3gZQ — Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) August 30, 2020

Violent protests have plagued the city of Portland for roughly three months.

Congressman Dan Crenshaw (R-TX), who lost an eye due to an IED blast while serving in Afghanistan, fired back at Biden, “Too little too late. The left wing militants have been at war in America’s cities for MONTHS and you’re only commenting now because the polling told you to.” – READ MORE

