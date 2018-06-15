Advertisers Ditch Samantha Bee’s ‘Full Frontal’ for Second Straight Week

Advertisers Continue To Abandon Samantha Bee’s Tbs Talk Show Full Frontal Weeks After She Stirred Controversy By Calling President Donald Trump’s Daughter Ivanka As A “feckless Cunt.”

According to a report from NewsBusters, just six non-TBS advertisers appeared on this week’s episode of Full Frontal for the second week in a row, with companies including PlayStation 4, TripAdvisor, and Wendy’s continuing to advertise on the show.

It’s the second consecutive week that Bee appears to have lost a majority of her national sponsors, with major brands including Taco Bell, Apple, Haagen Dazs, and Jim Beam again failing to appear during commercial breaks.

The exodus of advertisers was spurred by Bee calling Ivanka Trump a “feckless cunt” for refusing to oppose her father’s enforcement of immigration law. – READ MORE

