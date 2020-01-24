Adam Schiff Lied About Tim Morrison’s Testimony About Ukraine Call

CLAIM: Former National Security Council official Tim Morrison reported the Ukraine phone call right away because it was political.

VERDICT: FALSE. Morrison saw nothing illegal — or political — about the call.

Lead House impeachment manager Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) claimed during President Donald Trump’s Senate impeachment trial on Thursday that several officials listening to his July 25 phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky reported “came forward in real time to report the president’s conduct.”

He specifically noted Morisson, though Morisson testified in the House Intelligence Committee that he saw nothing wrong with the call.

Morrison testified that he approached a National Security Council attorney about the call because he was worried that it would be misused, politically, by the president’s opponents in Washington — a prediction that has come true.

Schiff acknowledged that Morrison did not think there was anything illegal about the call, but played a clip of his public testimony in which the Democrats’ staff counsel tried to pressure Morrison to offer something more useful: