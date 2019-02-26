Adam Schiff ‘Absolutely’ Willing To Go To Court To Obtain Mueller Report

But Democrats have said they are concerned Attorney General William Barr will withhold key portions of the report. Barr, who was confirmed to office Feb. 14, has said he plans to provide as much transparency as possible, though he has stopped short of committing to a full release of the document.

Schiff said in addition to the report itself, he wants to see the underlying evidence collected by Mueller during his 21-month probe. Mueller, who was appointed special counsel May 17, 2017, indicted more than three dozen individuals, including several Trump associates, during the investigation, but none for a conspiracy with Russians.

Schiff said he ultimately believes the Justice Department will release a full report to Congress.

“And in the end I think the department understands they’re going to have to make this public. I think Barr will ultimately understand that as well,” said Schiff.

“If he were to try to withhold, to try to bury any part of this report, that will be his legacy, and it will be a tarnished legacy. So I think there will be immense pressure, not only on the department, but on the attorney general to be forthcoming.”

