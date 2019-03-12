Actors Among Dozens Charged in Admissions Bribery Scheme Involving USC, Other Schools

College coaches and others have been charged in a sweeping admissions bribery case unsealed in federal court.

The racketeering conspiracy charges unveiled Tuesday were brought against the coaches at schools including Wake Forest University, Georgetown and the University of Southern California.

Actors Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin were two of dozens charged in the case, the U.S. District Attorney’s Office for the District of Massachusetts announced.

Authorities say the coaches accepted bribes in exchange for admitting students as athletes, regardless of their ability.

Prosecutors say parents paid an admissions consultant $25 million from 2011 through February 2019 to bribe coaches and administrators to label their children as recruited athletes to boost their chances of getting into schools.

READ MORE: