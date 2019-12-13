Actor Patton Oswalt: If You Voted for Trump You’re a Stupid Asshole, If You Still Support Him You’re a Stupid Asshole

Actor Patton Oswalt didn’t mince words on Thursday when he declared that every person who voted for and still supports President Donald Trump is a “stupid asshole.”

The President is a stupid asshole and if you voted for him you’re a stupid asshole and if you still support him you’re a stupid asshole. Oh no this Tweet is going to make all the stupid assholes not like me waaaaah https://t.co/N7dP4WnsMt — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) December 12, 2019

The Secret Life of Pets 2 actor’s screed was in response to President Trump’s Thursday morning tweet about global warming alarmist Greta Thunberg. – READ MORE