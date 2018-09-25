Creepy Porn Lawyer Goes Into Hiding Days After Accusing Kavanaugh of Gang Rapes7 mins ago
Trump’s new limo cost $1.5M and comes with a fridge of his blood type plus ‘757 plane doors’33 mins ago
WATCH: On Hidden Camera, #Resistance Icon Admits He Gets Paid BIG Cash from DEM Leaders to Attack Trump on Twitter, ‘Sow Division’2 hours ago
ORRIN HATCH ON KAVANAUGH ALLEGATIONS: NOT ‘UNTYPICAL’ FOR DEMS TO ‘PULL THAT KIND OF CRAP’2 hours ago
Trump Lawyer Jay Sekulow Wants a Special Counsel ‘Time Out’ if Rosenstein Gets Ousted2 hours ago
WATCH: Nikki Haley Quashes ‘Absurd’ Rumors that Cabinet Was Plotting To Impeach Trump2 hours ago
‘Get That Crap Out of Here’: Trump Supporters Shut Down After Bringing Flag Into Disney World (VIDEO)2 hours ago
WATCH: MCCONNELL BREAKS SILENCE ON NEW ‘DISGUSTING’ KAVANAUGH ALLEGATION, DEFIANTLY PROMISES VOTE2 hours ago
CNN Legal Analyst Believes Kavanaugh Accuser Because Claims Have ‘the Ring of Truth’2 hours ago
Mattis’ Message to America’s Enemies: Work With Our Diplomats Because You Do Not Want to Work With Me (VIDEO)2 hours ago
Archives
- September 2018 (1179)
- August 2018 (1688)
- July 2018 (1864)
- June 2018 (1795)
- May 2018 (2217)
- April 2018 (2144)
- March 2018 (1783)
- February 2018 (1736)
- January 2018 (1891)
- December 2017 (1785)
- November 2017 (2386)
- October 2017 (2218)
- September 2017 (2464)
- August 2017 (2605)
- July 2017 (1611)
- June 2017 (1864)
- May 2017 (1443)
- April 2017 (816)
- March 2017 (774)
- February 2017 (1254)
- January 2017 (2391)
- December 2016 (1309)
- November 2016 (1260)
- October 2016 (1159)
- September 2016 (1759)
- August 2016 (1252)
- July 2016 (746)
- June 2016 (300)
Latest Tweets
Social
Follow me on TwitterMy Tweets
Politics
Activist federal staffer who said she ‘can’t really get fired’ no longer working at DOJ
Posted on by True Pundit Staff
Paralegal Allison Hrabar caught in undercover sting by Project Veritas