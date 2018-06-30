Accused newsroom shooter’s stalking victim: I warned cops

A woman who claimed that the Capital Gazette shooting suspect had stalked, harassed and sued her warned a former police official that “he will be your next mass shooter,” according to a new report.

The woman, whose name was not released, also told local station WBAL 11 that Jarrod W. Ramos, 38, the shotgun-toting man who allegedly burst into the Capital Gazette in Annapolis, Md., on Thursday, killing five staffers, was “a f—ing nut job.”

Jayne Miller, an investigative reporter at WBAL, tweeted that the woman told her Ramos became “fixated” on her for no obvious reason — causing her to move three times, change her name and even sleep with a gun out of fear. – READ MORE

