Academy Awards Snub Clint Eastwood and His New Hit Film

The Academy Awards further proved how irrelevant they are today with the announcement of the latest batch of nominations on Tuesday morning.

One obvious snub by Oscar voters is Clint Eastwood’s “The Mule,” the motion picture that marked the “Dirty Harry” star’s first time in front of the camera in six years.

Released on December 14, “The Mule” was in a perfect position to be on the minds of Oscar voters when they got the chance to render their deision.

The film wound up with zero nominations.

“The Mule,” a meditative and brilliantly constructed work based on the true story of a man in his 80s who was running drugs for a Mexican cartel, has been a massive hit with audiences. It has earned nearly $100 million (as of this writing) on a production budget of $50 million.

One major reason for the film’s being overlooked could be that some left-leaning critics attacked it as racist for daring to have a story that involved Mexican cartels — and for highlighting a character who is far from politically correct. That was entirely realistic, though, for the main character in the film.- READ MORE