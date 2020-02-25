‘ABSOLUTELY NO DOUBT’: Money Analyst Points To Bernie As Stocks Tank

Fox News co-host Ed Henry asked Payne, “Is the sell off all coronavirus or is this the first time in the markets are open since Bernie Sanders took control of the Democratic battle?”

“The Bernie factor is finally rearing its head in the stock market,” Payne responded. “Molina Health, one of the biggest health insurance in this country, is down 8%. United Health is down over 6%. Anthem is down 5%. Hospital stocks are getting hit. Drug stocks are down 4%”

Co-host Sandra Smith pressed, “you attribute that to Bernie Sanders?”

“There’s absolutely no doubt,” Payne responded. These stocks got hammered when Elizabeth Warren was in the lead and when she had her biggest point of leading in the polls all of these stocks were under an extreme amount of pressure.” – READ MORE

