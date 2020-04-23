Abrams: Trump Afraid of Vote by Mail Because He ‘Is Illegitimate and Should Not Hold Office’

Thursday during an interview with CNN analyst David Axelrod on his podcast “The Axe Files,” former Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams (D) accused President Donald Trump of being “afraid” of vote-by-mail because she argued it would “increase turnout and show that Trump was “illegitimate” and “should not hold office.”

Abrams said, “What’s happened in the last twenty years has been an acceleration by the right to constrict access to the vote because they no longer believe they can persuade the demographic majority of the country to agree with their ideas. So let’s start with that as a baseline. What we face with COVID-19 is an exacerbation of but also a concentration of the challenge that we face in this country the challenge that voters in Georgia faced in 2018, the voters in Ohio and Wisconsin and Florida have continually faced. And that is an artificial attempt to break the connection between being a citizen and having the right to express your views and choose your leaders.”

(…)

She added, “When Donald Trump says he doesn’t like vote by mail, he says it despite the fact that he has used it himself. And he dislikes it despite the fact that there is no evidence of fraud. We have had this form of voting for decades. The challenge that he sees is that it will increase the likelihood of those that are confined to home actually using that time to participate in the election. And anytime a leader is afraid of people speaking their minds and making their selections, he is illegitimate and should not hold office.” – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --