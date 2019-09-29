Abortionist Testifies: ‘No Question’ Babies Being Born Alive To Harvest Organs

Last week, a California abortionist testified under oath that there is “no question” abortionists are allowing babies to be born alive in order to harvest their organs, a report from LifeSiteNews revealed.

Testifying during a preliminary hearing in the criminal case against undercover journalists David Daleiden and Sandra Merritt earlier in the month, Dr. Forrest Smith outlined gruesome details of the abortion business, of which he said Daleiden and Merritt only captured the “tip of the iceberg” with their shocking undercover videos.

“Smith testified that it is almost certain that some of the abortionists featured in the undercover videos deliberately altered abortion procedures in a way that both led to the birth of living babies with beating hearts, and put women at risk. The goal in these cases would be to obtain fresher, more intact organs,” LifeSiteNews reported.

(…)

“In this case clearly the intent is same-day surgery. They fully intend to put the uterus into labor,” Smith said.

When pressed if this would “lead to a live birth,” the abortionist answered, “There’s no question in my mind that at least some of these fetuses were live births.”

Smith also noted that a baby would “no question” be born “alive” in cases where Digoxin, which is used to cause heart failure in abortions, is not used, according to Live Action. “No question it’s alive,” Smith said. – READ MORE