Abolish ICE? Ann Coulter Wants To Disband The FBI

Ann Coulter is calling for the abolition of the FBI.

While many on the left have called for the abolition of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), the conservative columnist and bestselling author asserted it was the nation’s top law enforcement agency that is beyond repair.

“It’s time to disband the FBI. This is not J. Edgar Hoover’s FBI, which was so good that liberals are still hysterical over it,” Coulter said Tuesday on Howie Carr’s syndicated radio show.

“My father was in the bureau for a few years after law school,” she noted. “You not only had to be a lawyer back then in order to be an FBI agent … It wasn’t strictly policy but J. Edgar Hoover, and, of course they were all men, generally preferred Catholics and Mormons on the grounds that were incorruptible. They were very, very honest and you could trust them.”

“And you didn’t really have a lot of trouble under Hoover. We were actually having an enemy in Russia then,” she added.

“I’m pretty sure Strzok is a Catholic, supposedly, but they’re not making Catholics like Pat O’Brien anymore,” Carr said. – READ MORE

An annual survey of FBI employees found a sharp decline in confidence in bureau leadership amid a series of scandals, results published Sunday indicate.

Although pride in working at the FBI remained about the same, faith in the “honesty and integrity” of senior executives plummeted — going from an average employee rating of more than four out of five in 2017 to 3.5 out of five this year at the FBI’s 56 field offices.

Workers at FBI headquarters in Washington reported a slightly less dramatic erosion of faith in leaders’ honesty.

The survey data was collected in February and March amid significant internal uncertainty about the fate of top leaders including then-Deputy Director Andrew McCabe and FBI agent Peter Strzok.

Strzok, the former deputy assistant director of the FBI Counterintelligence Division, helped lead investigations of Hillary Clinton’s private email server and possible Trump campaign collusion with Russia. He was removed last year from Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia probe and remains under review for sending anti-Trump messages to former FBI attorney Lisa Page. – READ MORE

