A Third Judge Strikes Down Biden’s Racist Farm Aid Program That Excludes Whites

A third judge last week struck down the Biden administration’s multi-billion-dollar farm aid program that expressly excludes whites.

Following rulings against the aid program from judges in Florida and Wisconsin, a judge in Tennessee issued a preliminary injunction to halt the race-based program, siding instead with white fourth-generation farmer Robert Holman, The Washington Times reported:

U.S. District Court Judge S. Thomas Anderson of the Western District of Tennessee issued a preliminary injunction to stop the Agriculture Department from delivering race-based loan payments under Section 1005 of the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan. … The ruling in favor of fourth-generation farmer Robert Holman of Union City, Tennessee, came as the latest court defeat for the USDA as it seeks to pay off up to 120% of qualified federal loans for “socially disadvantaged” farmers and ranchers, defined as “Black, American Indian/Alaskan Native, Hispanic, or Asian, or Hawaiian/Pacific Islander.”

“The Court finds that Plaintiff (Holman) has shown a substantial likelihood that he will prevail on his claim that Section 1005 violates his right to equal protection under the law,” the decision said. “Absent action by the Court, socially disadvantaged farmers will obtain debt relief, while Plaintiff will suffer the irreparable harm of being excluded from that program solely on the basis of his race.”- READ MORE

