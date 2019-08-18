A match made in hell: Epstein, Fidel Castro, and the Lolita Express that flew to Cuba

The day before Jeffrey Epstein flew to Havana on his Lolita Express, 75 dissidents, independent journalists and librarians were rounded up across the island in a series of brutal raids that became known as the Cuban Black Spring.

I doubt the multimillionaire financier with a penchant for trafficking minors for sex went to advocate for human rights.

Epstein made the likely illegal trip to the island in 2003 from the Bahamas, off the grid, at Fidel Castro’s invitation.

Epstein flew to Cuba with Andrés Pastrana, the Colombian former president, who revealed the connection Wednesday after he was forced to explain why his name was on the flight manifest of Epstein’s private jet. Yes, the same one Epstein used to shuttle around the world the young girls he exploited, ages 13-17.

“Amid journalistic revelations about horrifying and reprehensible sex scandals of financier Jeffrey Epstein, a trip of mine on his plane to Nassau, Bahamas has appeared, to transfer to the final destination of Havana, Cuba, invited by President Fidel Castro,” Pastrana said in a statement posted on Twitter.

“Mr. Jeffrey Epstein left Cuba a day or two later; I stayed on the island,” Pastrana said.

Given the timeline of his crimes, Epstein was probably already scouting for quick places to flee and hide from investigations launched in 2002 in Palm Beach County and New York into an expansive sex ring that spanned from his Manhattan mansion to his own Caribbean island home, and on to Europe. – READ MORE