A Majority Of Americans Support ‘Vaccine Passports’ For Some Activities, Poll Finds

A majority of Americans support requiring proof of vaccinations when traveling on planes and attending events with large crowds, a Gallup poll released Friday shows.

The survey found that 57% of Americans supported requiring proof of vaccination on airplanes and that 55% supported requiring proof for events like concerts, shows and live sports. Just 43% and 45% of Americans said they were opposed, respectively.

Majorities of Americans, however, rejected “vaccine passports” for dining at restaurants, going to work and staying in a hotel. Just 40%, 45% and 44% of Americans supported requiring proof of vaccination for each activity.

The survey was published as more states plan to lift their coronavirus restrictions in the coming weeks and as more and more Americans get vaccinated, though the daily rate has slowed since April.

“Vaccine passports” became a political lightning rod almost immediately after the idea was floated, with Republicans railing against them and warning that they would infringe on civil liberties and give the government too much power. No more than 28% of Republicans supported requiring proof of vaccination for any of the five activities surveyed.

President Joe Biden’s administration also came out against them, saying that the government had no plans to require or enforce them.

The survey found that at least 62% of Democrats supported requiring proof of vaccination for the activities mentioned, with 85% saying that they supported it for air travel.

“Vaccine passports” have varied by state. Some have either implemented them or allowed private businesses to require them if they so choose, while others, like Florida, Montana and Texas, have passed legislation outlawing them in all forms.

Gallup surveyed 3,731 adults from April 19 to 25, and the poll has a margin of error of 2 percentage points.