‘A little sedated’: Pelosi speculates Trump was drugged during SOTU

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi spent several minutes of her weekly press conference ripping President Trump’s State of the Union address.

Without evidence, Pelosi told reporters Trump looked “a little sedated” as he prepared to deliver remarks to both houses of Congress and the American people.

“I welcomed the hand of friendship to him, welcome him as the president of the United States to the people’s house. It was also an act of kinds because I—” she said she she squinted and shifted her hands back-and-forth in an unsteady way, “it looked to me like he was a little sedated.

“He looked that way last year, too,” she said.

She also criticized the amount of guests Trump honored during the speech.