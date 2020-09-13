A Closer Look At The 7 Individuals Reportedly Charged With Rioting In New York

Seven individuals were reportedly arrested for destroying windows of storefronts and charged with rioting at a rally in New York City on Sept. 4, the New York Post reported.

The New York Police Department tweeted the individuals’ mugshots on Sept. 8. The seven were reportedly arrested while attending a Revolutionary Abolitionist Movement and Panthers protest regarding the death of Daniel Prude who died in police custody in Rochester in March, according to the Post.

“On Friday, September 4th, these individuals were arrested for rioting during demonstrations in Manhattan,” the NYPD tweeted. “They were part of a large group breaking storefront windows. Our investigation into this incident continues.”

The mugshots reportedly included Clara Kraebber, the daughter of a child psychiatrist and architect who live in the Upper East Side with an additional residence in Connecticut, according to the Post.

Frank Fuhrmeister was reportedly charged with possession of a graffiti instrument and rioting, according to the Post. The 30-year-old who resides in Florida’s Beacon Hills and Harbour Neighborhood is a freelancer who has designed advertisements for Pepsi, Samsung, and The Glenlivet, Fuhrmeister’s online portfolio reportedly showed.

A 20-year-old Sarah Lawrence College student, Adi Sragovich, was reportedly charged with rioting, the Post reported. When Sragovich lost her phone during the protest, her mother arranged for it to be promptly replaced.

“She hasn’t been terribly in touch, she’s been off doing her own thing,” Sragovich’s mother, Susan Jacobowitz said, the Post reported.

“I kept thinking I would get a call from the hospital or she’d get arrested because it seems like it’s just dangerous times right now,” she said, though she allegedly didn’t know Sragovich had been arrested. “At least she’s not on Rikers!”

Claire Severine of Washington Heights was reportedly charged with rioting, according to the Post. The 27-year-old was allegedly previously represented by the We Speak modeling agency, though her profile has since been removed.

“Claire has always had a profound respect for nature and enjoys hiking, photographing these hikes, and trying to get other people excited about our wonderful planet!” Severine’s profile reportedly said, according to the Post. “She believes beauty can be found everywhere and in everybody, if you just look around.”

A 27-year-old from Brooklyn, Etkar Surette, was reportedly charged with possession of a graffiti instrument and rioting, according to the Post. He allegedly spent summer vacations in Europe.

Elliot Rucka, 20, from Portland, Oregon was reportedly charged with rioting, according to the Post. His father and mother are both notable comic writers.