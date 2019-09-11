9/11 Memorial Speaker Calls Out Ilhan Omar’s Callousness of ‘Some People Did Something’

A 9/11 memorial speaker addressed the callousness of Rep. Ilhan Omar’s (D-MN) “some people did something” remarks and told the “Squad” to show respect by honoring 9/11 victims, their friends, and families.

The 9/11 memorial speaker addressed the crowd wearing a shirt with Omar’s infamous quote, “Some people did something.”

“Listen. ‘Some people did something,’” he said, pointing to his shirt.

“I am here today to honor my 76-year-old mother Francis on the solemn 18th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks. Mom, we all miss you and love you very much. This day I also remember over 200 personal friends and co-workers that I knew, that died,” he said, before addressing Omar’s callous remarks directly.

“Some people did something’ said a freshman congresswoman from Minnesota to support and justify the creation of CAIR. Today I am here to respond to you exactly who did what to whom,” he said.

“Madam, objectively speaking, we know who and what was done. There is no uncertainty about that,” he said, questioning her confusion.

“On that day, 19 Islamic terrorists, members of Al Qaeda, killed over 3,000 people and caused billions in dollars of economic damage. Is that clear?” he asked. – READ MORE