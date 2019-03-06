76K Migrants Entered Through Southwest Border in February — Most in 12 Years, Says CBP

U.s. Customs And Border Patrol (Cbp) Reports That 76,103 Migrants Appeared At Ports Of Entry And Illegally Crossed Between Ports In February. This Is The Largest Number Of Apprehensions And Inadmissible Migrants For A February Reporting Period In 12 Years, Cbp Stated Tuesday.

Of the 76,103 migrants who came to the border seeking admission or illegally crossing between ports of entry, 62 percent were family units and unaccompanied minors. This presents both a border security and humanitarian crisis at our southwest border, U.S. Customs and Border Protection Commissioner Kevin K. McAleenan said in a press conference on Tuesday afternoon.

United States Border Patrol Chief of Operations Brian Hastings told reporters that during February, Border Patrol agents apprehended more than 66,000 migrants who illegally crossed the border from Mexico between ports of entry. This is up from nearly 48,000 in January — a nearly 40 percent increase. When compared to the first five months of Fiscal Year 2018, this fiscal year has seen a 97 percent increase, he stated.

“A lot of folks look at that and they say, ‘we have seen numbers like that in the past,” Hastings explained. He said that many people do not understand the “significant change in the demographics of what we are seeing today is what presents us and our partners with a lot of challenges.”

The Border Patrol operations chief said that historically, agents have apprehended about 70 to 90 percent Mexican nationals. "We could apply a consequence to that demographic," he stated. "We could return them quickly to Mexico."