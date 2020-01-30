38-year-old MS-13 member with ’30-year’ criminal record — deported for sixth time

Juan Carlos Alvarez-Robles is on his way back to his native Mexico after U.S. Border Patrol agents found the decorated MS-13 gang veteran living the life in Toledo, Ohio, but he’ll likely be back soon.

It’s his sixth trip through the system.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials allege the 38-year-old started his life of crime three decades ago, racking up charges for drug dealing, grand theft auto, and other theft and burglary crimes.

“On January 23, U.S. Border Patrol agents from the Sandusky Bay Station, Detroit Sector Special Operations Detachment, and the Toledo Drug Enforcement Task Force executed a federal arrest warrant in Toledo, Ohio,” CBP announced on Tuesday. “The arrest warrant resulted in the apprehension of Juan Carlos Alvarez-Robles, a convicted MS-13 gang member who has been removed from the United States five times previously.” – READ MORE