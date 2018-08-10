3 MS-13 gang members who took turns shooting suspected rival sentenced to prison for murder

Three MS-13 gang members have been convicted of murder, after they “took turns shooting” a suspected rival gang member in the head and stomach almost three years ago, officials said.

Giovani Antonio Herrera, 23, Jonathan Steven Guevara, 21, and Antonio Anival Guevara, 32, were found guilty by a Texas jury on Wednesday for the 2015 murder of Hector Diaz.

Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg said in a press release that in November 2015, Herrera and Jonathan Guevara chased down Diaz, who they believed was a member of a rival gang, and “took turns shooting him in the head and stomach with a 40-caliber handgun.”

They jumped in a car, driven by Anival Guevara, and escaped.

Diaz was pronounced dead in an ambulance on the way to the hospital.- READ MORE

An alleged major drug trafficker known as “Reaper,” who’s accused of being a kingpin in the brutal MS-13 gang, told a judge life in lockup is unbearable and complained about a lack of phone access and the “discrimination” he faces at a New York county jail.

Miguel Angel Corea Diaz, 35, begged State Supreme Court Justice Patricia Harrington to intervene while he’s locked up in Nassau County, Newsday reported Monday. Corea Diaz claimed he was “suffering.”

“Discrimination. I’m suffering in this county. They call me ‘El Chapo.’ Die, scary guy,” the so-called East Coast leader of the notorious gang told the court he had received “a lot of death threats” from outside the jail.

Corea Diaz was charged with three counts of operating as a major drug trafficker and five counts of second-degree conspiracy. He pleaded not guilty to the crimes in April. The district attorney’s office had told the court Corea Diaz reported directly to the gang’s leaders in El Salvador.

“I’m a human being, I have a family. I have children. I’m not able to talk to them,” he said. “It’s about time that I speak to them because when I get deported, I don’t know if I’m going to be able to speak to them again.” – READ MORE

