25 Shot, 7 Killed, During First Half of Labor Day Weekend in Chicago

At least 25 people were shot, seven fatally, during the first half of Labor Day Weekend in Democrat-controlled Chicago.

The Chicago Sun-Times reports that the fatalities began around 12:22 a.m. Saturday, when 42-year-old Willie Coker was shot to death while standing outside. The shooting occurred on South Burley Avenue.

Roughly three hours later 18-year-old Angel Perez was shot and killed on West Le Moyne Street.

A 26-year-old man and a 32-year-old man were shot to death about an hour later in the 7100 block of South Paulina Street. The Chicago Tribune reports that three other adults were wounded in the South Paulina shooting. – READ MORE