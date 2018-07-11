2020 WATCH: Hillary Clinton To Appear At Teachers Union Conference Where Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren Also Speaking

Failed 2016 presidential candidate Hillary Clinton is planning on appearing at a convention for the American Federation of Teachers this weekend.

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports that Clinton will speak on Friday while Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders will speak Saturday and Sunday, respectively.

Clinton’s appearance at the same conference with Warren and Sanders, two possible Democratic challengers to President Trump in 2020, comes at a curious time.

Speculation that Clinton may run for president again in 2020 has been making headlines in recent days – READ MORE

OZYFest, which describes itself as “part music festival, part TED talk, part food fair,” just announced its 2018 lineup, and it’s a doozy.

For a mere $134, the cost of a 2-day general admission ticket, you can enjoy a weekend of terrible music, overpriced street-cart food, and a host of lectures from the likes of Hillary Clinton, Chelsea Handler, “comedienne” Michelle Wolff, far-left author Roxane Gay, Jemele Hill — the ESPN anchor best known for calling President Donald Trump a white supremacist on Twitter — and that guy who hosts Trivia HQ.

The festival’s second day will feature talks from Clinton’s less-accomplished protege, Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY), and billionaire progressive activist Tom Steyer, who has been leading a charge to pre-emptively impeach President Trump for charges known only to Tom Steyer. – READ MORE

