2020 Dems Open To Lowering Voting Age To 16

Three Democratic senators running for president in 2020 told The Daily Caller News Foundation they are open to lowering the voting age to 16.

California Democratic Sen. Kamala Harris said she is “open to that conversation for sure.”

This comes as the issue came up for debate in the House in March after Democratic Massachusetts Rep. Ayanna Pressley introduced an amendment called the “For The People Act,” but it was struck down in a 126-305 vote.

New Jersey Democratic Sen. Cory Booker originally said he is not for lowering the voting age and said 16 is too young. He then said he would actually be interested in hearing more.

“I haven’t thought about it. I would be willing to hear the case,” Booker told TheDCNF.

Minnesota Democratic Sen. Amy Klobuchar did not dismiss the idea and said she would “have to think about that and how it’d work with state laws.” Klobuchar then mentioned she was the “one with the bill to automatically register every kid when they turn 18.”

Vermont Independent Sen. Bernie Sanders, also a 2020 hopeful, refused to talk about the voting age. “Today we’re focusing on ending the war in Yemen. OK?” he said.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi also said Thursday she is in favor of lowering the voting age to 16 when asked by The Daily Caller.

“I myself, personally, I’m not speaking for my caucus, I myself have always been for lowering the voting age to 16,” Pelosi said. “I think it’s really important to capture kids when they’re in high school when they’re interested in all of this when they’re learning about government to be able to vote.”

New York Democratic Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand’s and Massachusetts Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s offices did not respond to requests for comment about lowering the voting age.

Follow Henry Rodgers On Twitter

Paul Ingrassia and Wyatt Dobrovich contributed to this report.Click here for reuse options!

Copyright 2019 Daily Caller News Foundation

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]