True Pundit

Politics

2020 Democratic Frontrunners Vote To Keep Government Shut Down

Posted on by
Share:

Eighty-one senators voted to reopen the federal government Monday afternoon, handing President Trump and the Republicans a big win. Democrats in the Senate let the government shut down the over Republicans not including permanent legalization for illegal immigrants who came to the U.S. as minors in a spending bill.

The government shutdown withheld payment for armed service members and military families whose sons or daughters died in combat. The blame for the shutdown was swiftly turning on the Democrats, and their leaders agreed to a deal to open the government on Monday

However, eighteen senators voted to continue to keep the government closed. A large portion of that group has 2020 aspirations. Cory Booker, Kamala Harris, Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren all voted to continue the shutdown. The odds-makers all list the above democrats as favorites to run in 2020. – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Liberal activists and organizations affiliated with the progressive movement castigated Senate Democrats on Monday after they struck a deal with Republican lawmakers to reopen the federal government.

Three days after the government shut down at midnight on Friday when all but five Senate Democrats voted against a short-term spending bill, the Senate voted to advance legislation to fund the government for three weeks. The chamber voted 81 to 18 to clear a key procedural hurdle for the stopgap measure.

 

READ MORE:

2020 Democratic Frontrunners Vote To Keep Government Shut Down
2020 Democratic Frontrunners Vote To Keep Government Shut Down

Eighty-one senators voted to reopen the federal government Monday afternoon, handing President Trump and the Republicans a big win. Democrats in the Senate let the government shut down the over Republ
The Daily Caller The Daily Caller
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: