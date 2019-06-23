2020 Dem Swalwell warns ‘if you’re Hispanic’ Trump will deport you, because apparently if you’re Hispanic you…aren’t from here?

In attempting to make a dramatic slam on President Trump on Saturday, 2020 Democrat and Starbucks Martyr Eric Swalwell stayed to true to form and self-owned instead, when he presumed that being Hispanic means not being from the United States.

If you’re Hispanic, there’s nothing @realDonaldTrump wont do to break up your family, cage your children, or erase your existence with a weaponized census. And there’s nothing we won’t do in the streets, courts, and at the ballot box to stop him. #FamiliesBelongTogether — Eric Swalwell (@ericswalwell) June 22, 2019

Swalwell is referring to the controversial effort by the Trump administration to add a citizenship question to the 2020 census. The premise of his Tweet is that the question of being a citizen is somehow detrimental to anyone of Hispanic descent or identity, seemingly precluding the possibility of being Hispanic and a citizen, whether born here or naturalized.

He’s talking about being detained and deported, and he expressly specifies the census, showing his cognizance that he is referring to all who are Hispanic within our borders. – READ MORE