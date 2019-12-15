14-Year-Old Boy Brutally Attacked on Florida School Bus

Video footage of a teenage boy being brutally attacked by students on a school bus in Hamilton County, Florida, in November surfaced on social media on Thursday. The boy’s mother, who posted the video, claims that her 14-year-old son was hospitalized after he was assaulted by multiple students for wearing a hat supporting Donald Trump to school.

“I am sitting in the hospital with my 14 year old kid because he was just jumped by 8 black kids on the school bus, I guess that’s what happens when a kid wears a #Trump hat to school,” explained the boy’s mother on November 21. “And who’s the violent ones again? Earlier today they poured milk all over his head.”

The mother replied to her original tweet on the November incident this week with a video of the attack, which has gone viral: “My attorney @FoyeWalkerPA said it’s okay to release the video, warning graphic — keep in mind this is only the first 21 seconds of the video…please RT to have these two girls and 3 boys held accountable.” – READ MORE

