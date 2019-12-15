14-Year-Old Boy Brutally Attacked on Florida School Bus

Video footage of a teenage boy being brutally attacked by students on a school bus in Hamilton County, Florida, in November surfaced on social media on Thursday. The boy’s mother, who posted the video, claims that her 14-year-old son was hospitalized after he was assaulted by multiple students for wearing a hat supporting Donald Trump to school.

“I am sitting in the hospital with my 14 year old kid because he was just jumped by 8 black kids on the school bus, I guess that’s what happens when a kid wears a #Trump hat to school,” explained the boy’s mother on November 21. “And who’s the violent ones again? Earlier today they poured milk all over his head.”

My attorney @FoyeWalkerPA said it’s okay to release the video, 😡warning graphic 😡 keep in mind this is only the first 21 seconds of the video…please RT to have these two girls and 3 boys held accountable. pic.twitter.com/8oEz79K2xN — American Diaries (@AmericanDiaries) December 12, 2019

The mother replied to her original tweet on the November incident this week with a video of the attack, which has gone viral: "My attorney @FoyeWalkerPA said it's okay to release the video, warning graphic — keep in mind this is only the first 21 seconds of the video…please RT to have these two girls and 3 boys held accountable."