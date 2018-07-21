True Pundit

13 Passengers Survive Fiery WWI-Era Plane Crash Caught on Camera (Video)

The plane, a C-47 vintage plane called the “Bluebonnet Belle,” crashed during take off, according to the Commemorative Air Force.

The Commemorative Air Force own the plane, which was heading to Oshkosh Wisconsin for an airshow.

All 13 people on board were able to exit the aircraft, according to the Burnet County Sheriff’s Office.

One person was airlifted by helicopter with significant burn injuries. Five people were transported to Seton Highland Lakes with minor injuries.

The aircraft caught on fire and ignited nearby grass. Fire fighters were able to extinguish the fire.

