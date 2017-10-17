Trump BLASTS Hillary’s NFL Comments, Says ‘I Hope She Runs Again!’ (VIDEO)

President Donald Trump said Monday that he hoped failed Presidential candidate Hillary Clinton would run again while slamming her comments on NFL anthem protesters.

“Is she going to run? Oh, I hope. Hillary, please run again. Go ahead.”

A reporter asked, “Is she right or is she wrong?” in reference to Clinton’s comments that “black athletes” kneeling in the NFL was “not against our anthem or our flag.”- READ MORE