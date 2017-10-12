The Latest: Two Employees Killed In North Carolina Prison Break Attempt

FOLLOW US!



ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. – Two employees at the Pasquotank Correctional Institution were killed and several others injured during an attempted prisoner escape Thursday, according to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety.

Officials with the department say inmates started a fire in the facility’s specialty sewing plant, where about 30 inmates work in the plant producing embroidered logo items, safety vests and other sewn items, around 3 p.m. After the fire was set, several inmates unsuccessfully attempted to escape. – READ MORE

This is a developing story. Please check back here for updates. (SEE BELOW)

The Latest:

9:30 pm ET –

BREAKING: two employees killed in escape attempt at Pasquotank Correctional Institute. https://t.co/tx3hmMffOQ pic.twitter.com/du9DTHKvCp — Kim Cung (@KimCungTV) October 13, 2017

Pasquotank CI remains on lockdown. No inmates have escaped. Three counts conducted have confirmed no missing inmates. — NC Public Safety (@NCPublicSafety) October 12, 2017

@WTKR3 on top of breaking news! An attempted prison break! 14 people being treated at local hospitals! A live report next on @WTKR3 — Kurt Williams (@KWilliamsWTKR) October 12, 2017

5:30 pm ET –

https://twitter.com/SamWalkerOBX/status/918587467942518785

According to sheriff's deputies there is at least one inmate on the loose near the prison. They are actively looking for him. #13NewsNow pic.twitter.com/yHs7ncA2EU — Robert Boyd (@13robertboyd) October 12, 2017

Pasquotank CI is currently under lockdown. Fires extinguished. Situation under control. — NC Public Safety (@NCPublicSafety) October 12, 2017

5:00 pm ET –

Pasquotank CI prison escape – Sentara Albemarle Medical Center has received six patients to date. https://t.co/CjtpE3EcDE — Margaret Kavanagh (@MargaretAnnKav) October 12, 2017

4:45 pm ET –

#BREAKING @ecpps says students on buses returned to their schools b/c of "potential of inmates in the area" https://t.co/X7wSdRtDb7 — WAVY TV 10 (@WAVY_News) October 12, 2017

4:00 pm ET –

#BREAKING We've confirmed there was an attempted escape at the Prison in Pasquotank County and a fire set. ALL schools in area on lockdown — Laura Caso (@LauraReports) October 12, 2017

2 more patients being transported from Pasquotank prison escape attempt; both males, in their 40s/50s, each w/multiple stab wounds. — Gary Oldham (@garytx) October 12, 2017

Attempted escape at Pasquotank CI in Elizabeth City. Fires set in prison sewing plant. Several employees injured. More info when available. — NC Public Safety (@NCPublicSafety) October 12, 2017

UPDATE: occurring at the Pasquotank County Correctional Institute Inmate capacity: 896, Custody level: Close, Staff size: 410, — News Source LA (@NewsSourceLA) October 12, 2017

3:30 pm ET –

` Uprising at Pasquotank County Prison. Many officers severely injured. Hammer attacks to head.https://t.co/EGStUCFDNG — Peter Paschal (@PeterPaschal7) October 12, 2017

3 trauma patients being transported, 2 critical, inc one female who is unresponsive, from prison escape att in NC. One set of transports — Gary Oldham (@garytx) October 12, 2017

https://twitter.com/ZDeDeKim/status/918560160494206976

Corrections Officer struck multiple times with hammer in Pasquotank/Camden NC prison escape attempt. — Gary Oldham (@garytx) October 12, 2017

FLASH Prison break incident in Pasquotank/Camden Co NC is being declared a Mass Casualty Incident. — Gary Oldham (@garytx) October 12, 2017