True Pundit

Security

The Latest: Two Employees Killed In North Carolina Prison Break Attempt

Posted on by
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. – Two employees at the Pasquotank Correctional Institution were killed and several others injured during an attempted prisoner escape Thursday, according to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety.

Officials with the department say inmates started a fire in the facility’s specialty sewing plant, where about 30 inmates work in the plant producing embroidered logo items, safety vests and other sewn items, around 3 p.m. After the fire was set, several inmates unsuccessfully attempted to escape. – READ MORE

This is a developing story. Please check back here for updates. (SEE BELOW)

The Latest:

9:30 pm ET –

5:30 pm ET –

https://twitter.com/SamWalkerOBX/status/918587467942518785

5:00 pm ET –

4:45 pm ET –

4:00 pm ET –

3:30 pm ET –

https://twitter.com/ZDeDeKim/status/918560160494206976

FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter