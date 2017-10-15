SHOCK VIDEO: NBC’s Al Michaels Pokes Fun at Harvey Weinstein’s Alleged Rape Victims During NFL Sunday Night Football

NBC sports commentator Al Michaels threw the growing number of women who claim they were sexually assaulted by Harvey Weinstein under the bus during the NFL Sunday Night Football broadcast.

Michaels obviously thinks making light of claims by the dozens of sexual assault and rape victims lining up against Weinstein makes for good comedy.

Yes, that just happened. Thanks, NBC.

Michaels, for some strange or twisted reason, compared the New York Giants’ struggles on the field this season to the growing rape allegations against Weinstein.

Michaels’ co-host Chris Collingsworth congratulated him for making the bizarre analogy and both men laughed at the comment.