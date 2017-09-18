Professor who was told to leave campus for being white just won major victory against his employer

The professor who made headlines earlier this year after he refused to leave his campus for being white just won a major battle against his employer.

Evergreen State College in Washington State announced in a faculty email Friday they recently settled a tort claim brought by professor Bret Weinstein and his wife, professor Heather Heying, for $500,000.

According to the College Fix, as part of the college’s agreement with the pair, they have resigned their positions as biology instructors at the school. – READ MORE