Professor who was told to leave campus for being white just won major victory against his employer

Posted on by
The professor who made headlines earlier this year after he refused to leave his campus for being white just won a major battle against his employer.

Evergreen State College in Washington State announced in a faculty email Friday they recently settled a tort claim brought by professor Bret Weinstein and his wife, professor Heather Heying, for $500,000.

According to the College Fix, as part of the college’s agreement with the pair, they have resigned their positions as biology instructors at the school. – READ MORE

  • Christopher Binkowski

    Wow! So the school lost a great professor and had to pay him half a mill for their foolishness. Good work higher education!

  • WhiteMaleConservativ

    Good for Them! Congratulations!

  • Wulf2000

    A degree from Evergreen State is now worthless.

  • Garby

    He isn’t white though.

  • beniyyar

    The professor is just as bad a libtard as the Antifa and BLM thugs he sued the school over, for some reason when HIS race is used against him, he sues, but he’s totally at ease with the philosophy of Antifa and BLM, unless it used against him. Hypocrite!