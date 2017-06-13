Media Practically Ignores 3-Week ISIS Siege in Philippines

Marawi, a predominantly Muslim stronghold on the heavily Catholic island of Mindanao, has been racked by ISIS-inspired terrorism and violence since May 23. Yet, in the three weeks since that date, the big three networks have spent a mere 25 seconds discussing the conflict on-air.

Last month, after Filipino military attempted to corner terrorist leader Isnilon Hapilon, the latter was believed to have sent out an emergency call for support from the ISIS-affiliated Maute group. Roughly four hundred terrorists then descended on Marawi, raising ISIS flags, capturing civilians, bombing churches and wreaking havoc on the Filipino city.